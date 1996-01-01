16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
Describe what happens to the rate of the reaction when chemical equilibrium is achieved.
A
The rates of the forward and backward reactions become equal.
B
The reverse reaction proceeds faster than the forward reaction.
C
The forward reaction proceeds faster than the reverse reaction.
D
The rate of the reaction approaches zero.