16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of chlorine gas (Cl2) with a slurry of calcium hydroxide ((Ca(OH)2) produces calcium oxychloride (). The reaction takes place according the following chemical equation:
Ca(OH)2(s) + Cl2(g) ⇌ Ca(OCl)2(aq) + H2O(l)
Write an expression for the equilibrium constant (Kc) for this reaction.
The reaction of chlorine gas (Cl2) with a slurry of calcium hydroxide ((Ca(OH)2) produces calcium oxychloride (). The reaction takes place according the following chemical equation:
Ca(OH)2(s) + Cl2(g) ⇌ Ca(OCl)2(aq) + H2O(l)
Write an expression for the equilibrium constant (Kc) for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Ca(OCl)2][H2O]/[Ca(OH)2][Cl2]
B
[Ca(OH)2][Cl2]/[Ca(OCl)2][H2O]
C
[Ca(OCl)2]/[Cl2]
D
[Ca(OCl)2]/[Ca(OH)2][Cl2]