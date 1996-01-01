Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are derivatives of hydrocarbons where all of the hydrogen atoms have been replaced by chlorine and fluorine. CFCs are non-flammable and have low toxicities and reactivities. Due to these properties, CFCs find their use in many applications such as refrigerants, propellants in various aerosol products, and as precursors in the synthesis of various polymers. CFCs, however, are an environmental problem because they play an active role in ozone depletion. Many CFCs readily dissociate upon exposure to UV radiation in the atmosphere producing atomic chlorine which undergoes further reactions and converts ozone to oxygen.

Cl + O 3 → ClO + O 2

ClO + O 3 → Cl + 2 O 2

Identify which species in the above reactions are radicals and then rewrite these reactions using the Lewis structures.