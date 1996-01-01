2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Copper has two naturally occurring isotopes: Cu-63 and Cu-65. Cu-63 has a natural abundance of 69.15%. Calculate the mass of Cu-63 if the mass ratio of the two isotopes is 1.0318.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
64.93 amu
B
62.93 amu
C
63.15 amu
D
63.55 amu