2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cesium has one stable isotope which has an atomic mass of 132.9054 amu. A synthetic radioisotope, 137Cs, with a mass of 1.02410 g was accidentally added to a 13.2541 g of cesium sample. The atomic mass of 137Cs is 136.9071 amu. What is the apparent molar mass of the contaminated cesium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
133.192 amu
B
221.569 amu
C
132.440 amu
D
139.636 amu