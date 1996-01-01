7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 250-mL cylinder filled with krypton gas at 2.6 atm and 278 K. Determine the fraction of the volume that is occupied by Kr atoms. Krypton atom has a radius of 2.02×10-8 cm. Assume that atoms are spheres.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.37×10–3
B
1
C
1.62×10–3
D
2.14×10–2