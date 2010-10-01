17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the Kb values for CN- and NO2- if Ka for HCN is 6.2 x 10-10 and HNO2 is 4.0 x 10-4?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kb for CN- = 6.2x10-24
Kb for NO2- = 4.0x10-18
B
Kb for CN- = 1.6x103
Kb for NO2- = 2.5x10-4
C
Kb for CN- = 1.6x10-5
Kb for NO2- = 2.5x10-11
D
Kb for CN- = 6.2x10-4
Kb for NO2- = 4.0x10-10
