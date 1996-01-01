14. Solutions
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of benzene at 20 °C is 75 torr while that of chloroform is 160 torr. Calculate the vapor pressure of the solution prepared by dissolving equal amounts (in moles) of the two liquids at 20 °C. Assume ideal behavior.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
235 torr
B
117.5 torr
C
197.5 torr
D
155 torr