Molarity
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is a very potent anti-tumor antibiotic. One molecule of this antibiotic can kill one bacterial cell. Find volume of an aqueous Calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 5.0 x 107 bacterial cells, from a 2.5 x 10-7 M stock solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.32 x 10-7 mL
B
2.00 x 1014 mL
C
3.32 x 10-10 mL
D
2.00 x 1017 mL