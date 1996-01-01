Calicheamicin gamma-1, C 55 H 74 IN 3 O 21 S 4 , is a very potent anti-tumor antibiotic. One molecule of this antibiotic can kill one bacterial cell. Find volume of an aqueous Calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 5.0 x 107 bacterial cells, from a 2.5 x 10-7 M stock solution.