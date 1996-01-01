15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane and propylene are produced when butane undergoes gas-phase thermal decomposition.
C4H10(g) → C3H6(g) + CH4(g)
Butane is introduced into a furnace at a pressure of 30 torr. How many seconds are required for the pressure of CH4 to reach 6.5 torr? The half-life for this reaction is 3.0×103 s. Assume a first-order reaction.
Methane and propylene are produced when butane undergoes gas-phase thermal decomposition.
C4H10(g) → C3H6(g) + CH4(g)
Butane is introduced into a furnace at a pressure of 30 torr. How many seconds are required for the pressure of CH4 to reach 6.5 torr? The half-life for this reaction is 3.0×103 s. Assume a first-order reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.8×103 s
B
1.1×103 s
C
3.7×102 s
D
2.9×102 s