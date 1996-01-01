15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first-order reaction of A molecules (gray spheres) occurs in three vessels, 1, 2, and 3, of equal volume.
If the volume of each vessel is increased by a factor of 2, what will happen to the rates and half-lives of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rates and half-lives will double.
B
Rates and half-lives will be halved.
C
Rates will be halved and half-lives will double.
D
Rates will be halved and half-lives will be unaffected.