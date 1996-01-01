19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the following data,
ΔG°f NaHSO4(s) = −992.8 kJ/mol
ΔG°f NaOH(s) = −379.7 kJ/mol
ΔG°f SO3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol
What is the Kc expression for the reaction? What are the Kc value and ΔG° value for the reaction at 298 K?
NaHSO4(s) ⇌ NaOH(s) + SO3(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS

A
A
The Kc expression for the reaction is Kc = [SO3(g)]
Its Kc value is 3×1042 and ΔG° value is 242.0 kJ

B
Its Kc value is 3×1042 and ΔG° value is 242.0 kJ
B
The Kc expression for the reaction is Kc = [SO3(g)]
Its Kc value is 2×1042 and the ΔG° value is −242.0 kJ

C
Its Kc value is 2×1042 and the ΔG° value is −242.0 kJ
C
The Kc expression for the reaction is Kc = [SO3(g)]
Its Kc value is 4×10−43 and ΔG° value is 242.0 kJ

D
Its Kc value is 4×10−43 and ΔG° value is 242.0 kJ
D
The Kc expression for the reaction is [SO3(g)]
Its Kc value is 4×10−43 and ΔG° value is −242.0 kJ
Its Kc value is 4×10−43 and ΔG° value is −242.0 kJ