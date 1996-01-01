Using the following data,

ΔG° f NaHSO 4 (s) = −992.8 kJ/mol

ΔG° f NaOH(s) = −379.7 kJ/mol

ΔG° f SO 3 (g) = −371.1 kJ/mol

What is the K c expression for the reaction? What are the K c value and ΔG° value for the reaction at 298 K?