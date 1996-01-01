19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is spontaneous until some product is formed.
Cl2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) → 2 ClO2 (g)
If 1.0 atm of Cl2 and 1.0 atm of O2 are mixed, what is the maximum partial pressure of ClO2 produced when the reaction stops being spontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24 atm
B
1.0 atm
C
7.7x10-22 atm
D
1.3x1021 atm