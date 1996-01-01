21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
By directing a beam of 45Ca ions toward a target of 244Pu, one of the newly-added superheavy elements was produced. Give the balanced nuclear equation for the formation of the element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4520Ca + 24494Pu → 289114Fl
B
4520Ca + 19974W → 24494Pu
C
4520Ca + 24494Pu → 19974W
D
24494Pu → 4520Ca + 19974W