To answer the following questions, use the given molecular orbital diagram below.

A. How many unpaired electrons are in NO?

a. 0 b. 1 c. 2 d. 3





B. What is the bond order of CO?

a. 1.5 b. 2 c. 2.5 d. 3





C. Which of the following is not paramagnetic?

a. NO+ b. OF c. NO d. CO+