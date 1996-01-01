12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
To answer the following questions, use the given molecular orbital diagram below.
A. How many unpaired electrons are in NO?
a. 0 b. 1 c. 2 d. 3
B. What is the bond order of CO?
a. 1.5 b. 2 c. 2.5 d. 3
C. Which of the following is not paramagnetic?
a. NO+ b. OF c. NO d. CO+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) 2; B) 2; C) NO
B
A) 0; B) 2.5; C) CO+
C
A) 1; B) 3; C) NO+
D
A) 3; B) 3; C) OF