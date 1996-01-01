12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Bond Order
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following empty molecular orbital diagram can be used for diatomic molecules/ions with atoms from the second period of the periodic table. Fill this molecular orbital diagram for the CN+ ion and then determine its bond order.
The following empty molecular orbital diagram can be used for diatomic molecules/ions with atoms from the second period of the periodic table. Fill this molecular orbital diagram for the CN+ ion and then determine its bond order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3
B
2.5
C
2
D
1.5