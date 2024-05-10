General Chemistry
A certain colloid of nanoparticles in water appears as a colored solution to the naked eye. Which experiment below can be used to determine whether a given mixture is a solution or a colloid?
Shine a beam of light on the mixture and check for scattering of light.
Submersing the closed container with the mixture in water and determine its density relative to water.
Check for particles settling at the bottom of the container a few hours after preparation.
All of the above