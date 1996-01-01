There are two different isotopes of chlorine and these are 35Cl (abundance = 75.78 %) and 37Cl (abundance = 24.22 %). Under a certain condition, a mass spectrum of Cl 2 consists of three peaks (Peak 1 - 69.938 u, Peak 2 - 71.935 u, and Peak 3 - 73.932 u) with a relative abundance ratio of 9:6:1. Determine which two atoms comprising a Cl 2 molecule gave each peak.