10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming no decomposition into constituent isotopes and that the mass spectrum of Br2 showed only three peaks, determine the relative masses of the peaks in four significant figures. Note that the two naturally occurring isotopes of bromine are 79Br (mass = 78.91834 u; abundance = 50.69 %) and 81Br (mass = 80.91629 u; abundance = 49.31 %).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.000: 1.013: 1.250
B
1.000: 1.250: 1.500
C
1.000: 1.013: 1.025
D
1.000: 1.130: 1.500