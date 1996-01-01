6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Osmolarity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that volumes are additive, find the concentration of each ion in the solution obtained when 3.80 g of MgBr2 is dissolved in 200.0 mL of 0.0150 M NaBr solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.103 M Mg2+0.0150 M Na+0.221 M Br–
B
0.103 M Mg2+0.0150 M Na+0.118 M Br–
C
0.103 M Mg2+0.0150 M Na+0.130 M Br–
D
0.0150 M Mg2+0.103 M Na+0.0300 M Br–