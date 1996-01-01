6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Osmolarity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that there are no protolysis reactions, determine the molarity of each ion present in 2.75×10–4 M ZnBr2.
A
2.75×10–4 M Zn2+ and2.75×10–4 M Br–
B
2.75×10–4 M Zn+ and2.75×10–4 M Br–
C
2.75×10–4 M Zn2+ and5.50×10–4 M Br–
D
9.17×10–5 M Zn2+ and1.83×10–4 M Br–