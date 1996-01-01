14. Solutions
Molality
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25.0 mL of 1.186 m HCl solution (density = 1.129 g/mL) was added to a 25.00 mL of 1.564 M AgNO3 solution. HCl and AgNO3 react to form a white crystalline precipitate. The precipitate formed was filtered out, then more HCl was added to the filtrate. Will more precipitate be formed? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
More precipitate will be formed because there is an excess amount of AgNO3 in the solution.
B
No precipitate will be formed because there is no more AgNO3 left in the solution.