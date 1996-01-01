Salinity is the amount of salt dissolved in a body of water. A sample of lake water was found to contain 255 ppm K+, 7600 ppm Na+, 1020 ppm Mg2+, 13800 ppm Cl–, 214 ppm Ca2+, 1900 ppm SO 4 2–, and 289 ppm HCO 3 –. Calculate the total molality of ions in the lake.