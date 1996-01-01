14. Solutions
Molality
14. Solutions Molality
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Salinity is the amount of salt dissolved in a body of water. A sample of lake water was found to contain 255 ppm K+, 7600 ppm Na+, 1020 ppm Mg2+, 13800 ppm Cl–, 214 ppm Ca2+, 1900 ppm SO42–, and 289 ppm HCO3–. Calculate the total molality of ions in the lake.
Salinity is the amount of salt dissolved in a body of water. A sample of lake water was found to contain 255 ppm K+, 7600 ppm Na+, 1020 ppm Mg2+, 13800 ppm Cl–, 214 ppm Ca2+, 1900 ppm SO42–, and 289 ppm HCO3–. Calculate the total molality of ions in the lake.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.623 m
B
0.819 m
C
1.22 m
D
1.96 m