22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry Functional Groups in Chemistry
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
What makes high-density polyethylene denser than low-density polyethylene based on their molecular structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
High-density polyethylene is denser due to its heavier longer unbranched chains
B
High-density polyethylene is denser due to its longer, unbranched chains that can fit closer together.
C
High-density polyethylene is denser due to its longer, unbranched chains that does not fit closer togther
D
High-density polyethylene is denser due to having more chains than low-density polyethylene