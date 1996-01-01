12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
Which of the following explains the difference in electron distribution in a π bond and a σ bond?
A
The shared electrons in a π bond occupy the internuclear axis while the shared electrons in a σ bond occupy the region above and below the internuclear axis.
B
The shared electrons in a π bond occupy the region above and below the internuclear axis while the shared electrons in a σ bond occupy the internuclear axis.
C
The shared electrons in a π bond occupy the region above the internuclear axis while the shared electrons in a σ bond occupy the region below the internuclear axis.
D
The shared electrons in a π bond σ bond both occupy the internuclear axis.