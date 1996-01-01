15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the reaction 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g) , nitrogen monoxide (NO) decomposes at 400 °C. Three graphs were created when the concentration of NO was tracked throughout time:
What is the rate law for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[NO]3
B
Rate = k[NO]2
C
Rate = k[NO]
D
Rate = k