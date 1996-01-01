15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will determine the value of the rate constant for the following decomposition reaction?
2 BrO(g) → Br2(g) + O2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Record the change in concentration of BrO over time. If the plot of [BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope. If the plot of ln[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope. If the plot of 1/[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the slope.
B
Record the change in concentration of BrO over time. If the plot of [BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope. If the plot of ln[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the slope. If the plot of 1/[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope.
C
Record the change in concentration of BrO over time. If the plot of [BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope. If the plot of ln[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope. If the plot of 1/[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the —slope.
D
Record the change in concentration of BrO over time. If the plot of [BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the slope. If the plot of ln[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the slope. If the plot of 1/[BrO] versus time is linear, the rate constant is equal to the slope.