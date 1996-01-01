3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent H, grey represents C, and yellow represents S. Identify its molecular and structural formula.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MF: C3H6S1 ; SF: CH3CH3CS1SS1
B
MF: C3H6S ; SF: (CH2)3CS
C
MF: C2H6S ; SF: CH3CH2CS
D
MF: C3H6S ; SF: (CH3)2CS