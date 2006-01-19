21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following statements about positron emission and electron capture as true or false:
1. Positron emission increases the atomic number by one while electron capture decreases the atomic number by one.
2. The result of both types of decay is the same: Atomic number is reduced by one.
3. The mass number of the nuclide undergoing positron emission or electron capture does not change.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
False; True; False
B
False; True; True
C
True; False; True
D
True; True; False