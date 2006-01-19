21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following from heaviest to lightest. Use the "=" sign if there is an overlap.
A. α-particles
B. γ-rays
C. β-particles
D. Neutrons
E. Positron
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
α-particles > Neutrons > β-particles > Positron > γ-rays
B
Neutrons > α-particles > β-particles = Positron > γ-rays
C
α-particles > Neutrons > β-particles = Positron > γ-rays
D
α-particles > Neutrons > β-particles > γ-rays > Positron
E
α-particles > γ-rays > β-particles = Positron > Neutrons