15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The half-life of Plutonium-239 is independent of the initial concentration and has a value of 24110 years. Assuming you start with 100% of Pu-239, calculate the time it will take for 38% of a Pu-239 sample to decay.
The half-life of Plutonium-239 is independent of the initial concentration and has a value of 24110 years. Assuming you start with 100% of Pu-239, calculate the time it will take for 38% of a Pu-239 sample to decay.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4×104 yr
B
6.5×103 yr
C
1.7×104 yr
D
5.3×103 yr