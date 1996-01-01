15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction of a hypothetical compound AB occurs in second-order kinetics. At a certain temperature, the reaction has a rate constant of 3.54×10–3 M–1•s–1. Determine the half-life of the reaction when the initial concentration of 0.250 M.
A reaction of a hypothetical compound AB occurs in second-order kinetics. At a certain temperature, the reaction has a rate constant of 3.54×10–3 M–1•s–1. Determine the half-life of the reaction when the initial concentration of 0.250 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.13×103 s
B
3.13×103 s
C
4.15×103 s
D
1.02×102 s