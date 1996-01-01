9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the false statement and correct it.
A. Ultraviolet light has a smaller wavelength than microwaves.
B. The glow from burning wood, black lights, and radio frequencies, are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.
C. The wavelength of radiation decreases as the frequency increases.
D. The speed of electromagnetic radiation in a vacuum increases as the frequency of the light increases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) Ultraviolet light has a longer wavelength than microwaves.
B
(B) The glow from burning wood, black lights, and radiofrequency, are different types of mechanical waves.
C
(C) The wavelength of radiation increases as the frequency increases.
D
(D) The speed of electromagnetic radiation in a vacuum is constant.