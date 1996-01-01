2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the number of electrons in a neutral atom change as the atomic number increases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of electrons decreases.
B
The number of electrons remains constant throughout.
C
The number of electrons increases.
D
The relationship between the number of electrons and atomic number is not consistent.