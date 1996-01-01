2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options accurately represents the relative charges of protons, neutrons, and electrons?
A
protons = –1, neutrons = 0; electrons = +1
B
protons = +1, neutrons = +1; electrons = –1
C
protons = 0, neutrons = –1; electrons = 0
D
protons = +1, neutrons = 0; electrons = –1