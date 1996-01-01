15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Si (g) + 2 F2 (g) → SiF4 (g) takes place in a closed vessel. Calculate the container's rate of change of total pressure when the rate of the partial pressure of Si (g) decreases by 67 torr/min.
Si (g) + 2 F2 (g) → SiF4 (g) takes place in a closed vessel. Calculate the container's rate of change of total pressure when the rate of the partial pressure of Si (g) decreases by 67 torr/min.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+34 torr/min
B
-67 torr/min
C
-34 torr/min
D
+67 torr/min