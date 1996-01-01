9. Quantum Mechanics
Wavelength and Frequency
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify if the statement is true or false. If it is false, correct the statement.
There is a decrease in the frequency of radiation as its wavelength decrease.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False. There is a decrease in the frequency of radiation as its wavelength increase.
C
False. There is a decrease in the frequency of radiation as its wavelength does not change.