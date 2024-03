The equilibrium constant (K p ) for the oxidation of nitric oxide (NO) is 1152 at 150 °C.

2 NO(g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO 2 (g)

In the reaction mixture at equilibrium, O 2 has a partial pressure of 0.345 atm while the partial pressure of NO 2 is 0.225 atm. Calculate the partial pressure of NO at equilibrium.