The equilibrium constant (K c ) of the reaction MgC 2 O 4 (s) ⇌ Mg2+(aq) + C 2 O 4 2–(aq) at 25.0°C is 8.6×10–5. In a saturated solution of MgC 2 O 4 , calculate the equilibrium concentrations of Mg2+ and C 2 O 4 2–.