16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant (Kc) of the reaction MgC2O4(s) ⇌ Mg2+(aq) + C2O42–(aq) at 25.0°C is 8.6×10–5. In a saturated solution of MgC2O4, calculate the equilibrium concentrations of Mg2+ and C2O42–.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Mg2+] = 0.019 M = [C2O42–] = 9.3×10–3 M
B
[Mg2+] = 9.3×10–3 M = [C2O42–] = 0.019 M
C
[Mg2+] = [C2O42–] = 9.3×10–3 M
D
[Mg2+] = [C2O42–] = 8.2×10–3 M