15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The half-life for the radioactive decay of U-238 is 4.5 billion years and is independent of initial concentration. How long will it take for 18% of the U-238 atoms in a sample of U-238 to decay?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
29 billion years
B
58 billion years
C
1.3 billion years
D
3.2 billion years