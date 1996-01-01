15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Anthropologists can estimate the age of a bone or other sample of organic matter by its carbon-14 content. The carbon-14 in a living organism is constant until the organism dies, after which carbon-14 decays with first-order kinetics and a half-life of 5730 years. Suppose a bone from an ancient human contains 19.5% of the C-14 found in living organisms. How old is the bone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.40×10−5 yr
B
1.35×104 yr
C
8.27×103 yr
D
1.21×10−4 yr