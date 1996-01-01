7. Gases
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston. The Kelvin temperature of the gas is reduced by one-fourth while its pressure is tripled. Identify the change in the volume of the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The final volume is 0.083 times the initial volume.
B
The final volume is 1/3 the initial volume.
C
The final volume is 0.15 times the initial volume.
D
The final volume is equal the initial volume.