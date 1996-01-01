16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
When sulfur dioxide in the air mixes with water, it becomes sulfuric acid which is a component of acid rain.
2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 SO3 (g)
SO3 (g) + H2O (l) → H2SO4 (aq)
What is the effect of the increase in the amount of sulfur dioxide due to burning more fossil fuels on the pH of the rain? What is its effect on structures made of limestones (CaCO3) such as coral reefs and marine shells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased sulfur dioxide in the air decreases the pH of acid rain and increases the [H+] in the ocean that dissolves limestones.
B
Increased sulfur dioxide in the air increases the pH of acid rain and increases the [H+] in the ocean that dissolves limestones.
C
Increased sulfur dioxide in the air decreases the pH of acid rain and decreases the [H+] in the ocean that dissolves limestones.
D
Increased sulfur dioxide in the air increases the pH of acid rain and decreases the [H+] in the ocean that dissolves limestones.