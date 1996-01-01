14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 40.0 °C, the vapor pressures of ethyl acetate and chloroform, which are volatile and nonpolar hydrocarbons, are 188 mmHg and 360 mmHg, respectively. If a mixture of ethyl acetate and chloroform has a vapor pressure of 283 mmHg at 40.0 °C, what is Xchloroform?
At 40.0 °C, the vapor pressures of ethyl acetate and chloroform, which are volatile and nonpolar hydrocarbons, are 188 mmHg and 360 mmHg, respectively. If a mixture of ethyl acetate and chloroform has a vapor pressure of 283 mmHg at 40.0 °C, what is Xchloroform?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.552
B
0.448
C
0.664
D
0.786