18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three unknown bases were titrated. At the equivalence point, base A had a pH of 3.67, base B had a pH of 6.91, and base C had a pH of 4.28. Identify the strongest base and the weakest base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
strongest base: base A
weakest base: base B
B
strongest base: base B
weakest base: base A
C
strongest base: base C
weakest base: base B
D
strongest base: base A
weakest base: base C
