15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, 1.2 M of compound B undergoes decomposition. After 120 minutes, only 50% of B remains. Determine the time it takes for 90% of B to decompose if the decomposition is in first order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
376.02 min
B
398.61 min
C
436.73 min
D
490.22 min