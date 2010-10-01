15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the theoretical element A. "A" atoms combine to form A2 is an aqueous solution. The reaction is second order and has a rate constant of 2.3 x 1010 M-1s-1. Assuming an initial concentration of 0.200 M, calculate the time it takes for 80% of the A atoms to convert to A2.
Consider the theoretical element A. "A" atoms combine to form A2 is an aqueous solution. The reaction is second order and has a rate constant of 2.3 x 1010 M-1s-1. Assuming an initial concentration of 0.200 M, calculate the time it takes for 80% of the A atoms to convert to A2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.9 s
B
1.2 x103 s
C
5.9 x10-3 s
D
8.7 x10-10 s