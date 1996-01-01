10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true?
i. An element with a valence shell electron configuration of ns2np3 belongs to Group 7A
ii. An element with two unpaired p electrons belongs to Group 14
iii. An element with a valence electron of 3s23p5 belongs to Group 1A
iv. An element in the f-block belongs to Group 9.
Which of the following statements is true?
i. An element with a valence shell electron configuration of ns2np3 belongs to Group 7A
ii. An element with two unpaired p electrons belongs to Group 14
iii. An element with a valence electron of 3s23p5 belongs to Group 1A
iv. An element in the f-block belongs to Group 9.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An element with a valence shell electron configuration of ns2np3 belongs to Group 7A
B
An element with two unpaired p electrons belongs to Group 14
C
An element with a valence electron of 3s23p5 belongs to Group 1A
D
An element in the f-block belongs to Group 9.