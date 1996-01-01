18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
A 0.25 M HNO3 solution contains 0.020 M Zn2+ and 0.020 M Ni2+. Can bubbling H2S through the solution separate Zn2+ from Ni2+? The [H2S] in a saturated solution of H2S is approximately 0.10 M. (Kspa ZnS = 1.7 × 10−2, Kspa NiS = 3.2)
Bubbling H2S through the solution can separate Zn2+ from Ni2+ because solid ZnS will precipitate first.
Bubbling H2S through the solution can separate Zn2+ from Ni2+ because solid NiS will precipitate first.
Bubbling H2S through the solution cannot separate Zn2+ from Ni2+ because no precipitate will form.