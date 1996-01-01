2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a student reacts 34.5 g of Na with different masses of O resulting in various compounds: 12.0 g, 24.0 g, and 48.0 g. Determine the mass of O per gram of Na for the third compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.347 g O/1 g Na
B
0.696 g O/1 g Na
C
1.39 g O/1 g Na
D
2.08 g O/1 g Na